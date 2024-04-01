Renowned tenor Russell Watson is set to extend his Magnificent Buildings Tour into September. The 6-date stretch will see Russell head to some of the most historic abbeys and cathedrals across the country, starting with Exeter Cathedral on the 20th September, followed by Bath Abbey, Truro Cathedral, Christchurch Priory, Stoke Minister and finally, St Nicolas Church, Newbury on the 28th September. At each stop on the tour, Russell, keen to promote and support local talent whenever possible, will be supported on stage by a local choir. Any vocal ensembles and choirs from the area of each show, can apply by sending in an example piece of their work as a group, with the winner for each show to be selected by Russell himself.
Russell Watson's unique voice has captivated audiences around the world, earning him numerous awards and accolades including four Classical Brit awards. The world-renowned tenor will be performing a special show with classic songs old and new, together with a selection of his most loved hits from his illustrious career. He will be accompanied by his arranger and pianist Mike Moran. After a successful run throughout 2023 and Spring 2024, the tour promises to give fans a truly special experience, as Watson continues to perform in some of the UK's most stunning and historic venues.
Russell was once described by the New York Times as a performer “who sings like Pavarotti and entertains the audience like Sinatra”.