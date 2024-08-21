After an outstanding performance in April 2023, Calstock Arts is delighted to welcome back classical guitarist Laura Lootens on Saturday, September 6 at 8pm. Laura won the Andres Segovia Prize in 2022 and is one of Classic FM’s ‘Rising Stars of 2024’. Laura released her debut CD Albeniz with Deutsche Grammaphon in September 2023 to be hailed as “A young woman on her way to becoming a star in the guitar world”.
Also at Calstock Arts, the highly acclaimed Morris-Begg Duo (Ross Morris on guitar and Ines Mayhew singing soprano) will be playing on Sunday, October 6 at 3.30pm. Their varied programme will range from the Renaissance lute music of John Dowland to the contemporary music of James McMillan and Stephen Goss.
Back by popular demand, the Taiko Drummers will give a workshop (11am-1pm) followed by a performance of their own (2.45pm-4pm) on Sunday, October 13. The workshop teaches the basics of Taiko drumming and you can then relax and enjoy a performance by the drummers themselves.
On November 10 at 3.30pm, Calstock Art welcomes for the first time the prolific UK-based pianist and composer Simeon Walker. A leading light in the burgeoning modern classical scene, Simon’s music appeals to old and young alike with its stillness and beauty and, at times, its power and passion.
Then on November 23 at 3.15pm, the wonderful IMS Prussia Cove will be playing pieces for strings by Haydn, Bartok and Mendelssohn. See www.calstockarts.org or phone 01822 833183.