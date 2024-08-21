After an outstanding performance in April 2023, Calstock Arts is delighted to welcome back classical guitarist Laura Lootens on Saturday, September 6 at 8pm. Laura won the Andres Segovia Prize in 2022 and is one of Classic FM’s ‘Rising Stars of 2024’. Laura released her debut CD Albeniz with Deutsche Grammaphon in September 2023 to be hailed as “A young woman on her way to becoming a star in the guitar world”.