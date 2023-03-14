Ariel Lanyi then joins the orchestra for Rachmaninov’s magnificent Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, which comprises an introduction and 24 variations, based on one of Paganini’s 24 caprices for solo violin. The composer himself was the soloist in the premiere of this virtuosic rhapsody, which is brimming with romanticism. Ariel has performed widely in Europe, to high acclaim and, as well as being an avid chamber musician, this coming season he will give recitals in Rome, the UK and perform with orchestras in Israel and the US.