Young Israeli concert pianist Ariel Lanyi joins the Plymouth Symphony Orchestra on Wednesday March 23, at Plymouth Guildhall.
The opening work is the sparkling Carnival Overture by Dvorak, a popular concert piece with its vibrant celebration of life and typical use of Slavic folk melodies and rhythms.
Ariel Lanyi then joins the orchestra for Rachmaninov’s magnificent Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, which comprises an introduction and 24 variations, based on one of Paganini’s 24 caprices for solo violin. The composer himself was the soloist in the premiere of this virtuosic rhapsody, which is brimming with romanticism. Ariel has performed widely in Europe, to high acclaim and, as well as being an avid chamber musician, this coming season he will give recitals in Rome, the UK and perform with orchestras in Israel and the US.
Mahler’s Symphony No1, known as Titan is an epic work, as its title suggests, and its history is quite a story in itself. The work premiered in 1889 as a five movement Symphonic Poem – a bold presentation of Mahler’s symphonic ambitions. Though he revised the work many times, it sadly never received the acclaim that Mahler felt it deserved, during his lifetime. However, it has become recognised as an impressive and audacious work and it is now often performed and recorded.
