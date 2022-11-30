TAVISTOCK Memory Cafe will be hosting a touring theatre production of The Elves and the Shoemaker on Monday, December 19 at the Methodist church hall in Chapel Street.
The production has been specially adapted for those living with dementia but will appeal to all, young and old.
The show, which is free to watch, is being brought to Tavistock by the Dot Collective and is full of festive fun, music and puppetry and accessible and engaging for the whole family.
It follows the story of a failing showmaker at Christmas time, who one morning awakes to discover a perfect pair of shoes, already made, sitting at his work table.
Each morning the same mysterious occurrence takes place, helping him make his fortune. A story of hard work rewarded, this is a perfect treat for a frosty afternoon. The show starts at 2.30pm.
Entry is on a first come, first serve basis and refreshments will be available. Donations are welcome.
Go along and witness the magic of the elves.