Tamar Valley Male Voice Choir is holding a charity gala concert in Tavistock parish church to celebrate its eighteenth birthday.
The concert at St Eustachius’ Church on Saturday, June 29 at 7.30pm will be compered by former BBC Spotlight news reader Justin Leigh, president of the choir.
The choir will perform a wide range of songs, some older and some younger than themselves, but always delivered with rich voices and enthusiasm under the watchful eye of director of music Rosemary Cole and accompanied by David Crocker.
Also performing as part of the programme are Plymouth folk duo Silvington.
Further information at tamarvalleymvc.com, the Guildhall Visitor Information Centre or Book Stop in Tavistock.