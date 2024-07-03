Tamar Valley Male Voice Choir is staging a charity concert at St Paul’s Church, Yelverton on Friday (July 12) at 7.30pm in aid of two local good causes.
The choir will be singing songs to appeal to a wide audience, delivered with flair and enthusiasm under the direction of director of music, Rosemary Cole. Some will recognise old favourites and there will also be new and exciting pieces added to their repertoire.
The choir will share the stage with special guest, the very talented and accomplished local violinist Ciaran Rickets, performing Sibelius’s Violin Concerto and a Carmen Fantasy, to thrill audiences.
This concert has free admission, but audiences are asked to donate generously to the good cause of St Luke’s Hospice, Plymouth, on the night. St Luke’s helps and patients and just as importantly, their families locally. The second cause is St Paul’s Church in Yelverton.