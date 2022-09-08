Great support for Lewdown show
First prize in the scarecrow competition was this creation of Harry Potter.
The Lewdown Victory Hall annual flower and produce show had plenty to interest everyone this year including scarecrows around the village, sunflower plants measured in gardens and an online virtual class of a single flower bloom causing great excitement!
The vegetable, cookery, photo, handicraft and floral art sections were well supported but the flower classes were disappointing due to the hot weather. A few winning entries came from afar, an entry in the virtual flower class came from Australia and tomatoes from Crediton.
The president, Roger Wonnacott, presented the trophy’s and cups. He congratulated all the winners, thanked all those that took part by entering classes and also thanked all who helped to put the show on.
Cup winners were as follows: Vegetables —Tim Nash; best exhibit of vegetables – Andy Nash with his seed onions; flowers- John Lethbridge; potted plant – Liz Metherell; WI Cup for cookery – Marion Lethbridge.
A new trophy, Monica Horn Memorial Cup (for WI members only) – Joyce Vanstone for her oatmeal biscuits; men’s cooking – Jonathan Nash; YFC – Amy Lethbridge; handicraft and primary children’s cup – Hannah Hill; pre-school – Ashley Colon; floral art – Nicola Nash; Cedric Warren Memorial Trophy for most points in show – Nicola Nash.
First prize winners not mentioned above: Richard & Karen Alexander, Jemma Dufty, Colin Jones, Simon & Monique Hedger, Julie Chick, Mary Vigers, Garry Wingrove, Hilda Pengelly, Sarah & Megan Nash, Barbara Scott, Emma Pick and Gillian Walker.
Children Hannah Hill and Ashley Colon did well entering along with adults as there were no children’s classes in the schedule this year.
After the draw an auction of given produce caused great excitement with a lively bidding war on a jar of honey!
The best scarecrow ‘Harry Potter’ was won by Richard & Karen Alexander; tallest sunflower – which measured 119 inches – was won by John Lethbridge; largest sunflower measuring 13.5 inches was won by Joyce Vanstone; virtual flower – Garry Wingrove.
