A former world champion waterskier is launching a new music festival in Plymouth this summer.
Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE has gone from top sportswoman to music promoter, with her latest role being at the helm of the Discovery Festival 2026 in Plymouth’s Central Park from Friday to Sunday, June 12-14.
Also coming to Dundee and Darlington this year, Discovery Festival aims to bring world-class artists to new places and new audiences – from boyband Five to indie legends The Libertines and ‘80s stalwarts OMD and Level 42.
The festivals combine huge line-ups with a family friendly format and a unique twist with ‘80s Calling’ - a day dedicated to celebrating the decade that shaped a generation of music lovers.
Liz, a former world champion waterskier, says her sporting background inspired a fresh approach to music promotion by supporting UK sporting venues and giving a wide range of audiences a choice of performers for the same price as one act and support would set them back elsewhere.
Liz dominated world level waterskiing for more than a decade. She then transitioned into live music through horse racing, spotting the untapped potential of post-race concerts: “We turned a race at Epsom Downs Racecourse meeting that normally attracted just over 1,000 people into 6,000.
"It was an evolution really. I realised these venues were underused, and people loved live music.”
Liz launched Grandslam, taking music to well-known sporting venues, giving fans a hybrid day out of sport and concerts.
Each festival features ‘80s Calling’ on the Saturday, with classic acts:
"It’s nostalgic, energetic, and inclusive. The music that inspired me, Spandau Ballet, Tony Hadley, OMD, comes alive, and audiences can sing, dance, and just have fun,” she said.
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