St John’s Church in Horrabridge will once again be opening its doors for the annual Festival of Nativity Scenes, which this year will be held from Saturday December 10 to Sunday December 18, 10.30am – 4.30pm each day (from 12 noon on Sundays).
The church will once again sparkle with the wonder of the nativity. Varied scenes have been created by many of the village organisations and local churches, based on this year’s theme, ‘Stars’.
An accompaniment of live organ music or recorded carols will add to the atmosphere.
A free craft sessions for children will be held on Tuesday December 13 and Thursday December 15 from 3pm – 4.30pm, when they can come along and make some Christmas decorations.
Entry is by donation and proceeds will be in aid of repairs and renovation of the porch and roof.
The festival will conclude on Sunday December 18 with a service of Advent carols at 4.30pm, to which all are welcome.