For some it’s Miracle on 34th Street, for others it’s Arthur Christmas, Polar Express or even It’s Wonderful Life but when it comes to favourite Christmas films of all time Elf has to be up there with the best!, writes Alison Stephenson.
The story of Buddy the Elf, the orphan raised by elfs at the North Pole who embarks on a journey to New York to find his birth father after discovering he is human, is a heartwarming tale of the true meaning of Christmas.
For five nights last week Tavistock Musical Theatre Company delivered the musical version of the film to sell out audiences in Tavistock Town Hall, making sure everyone left with a little bit of ‘sparklejollytwinklejingley’ in their step.
It was a sparkling performance for sure from a cast who have had to curtail their theatrical activities for three years as a result of the pandemic. This production saw them back with a bang and hitting all the right notes to kick start Christmas in Tavistock. Even the Trees of Light outside on the town hall were switched on as the second performance began. Buddy lit up Tavistock as bright as the lights outside.
Secondary school drama and music teacher Ryan Proctor in the lead role was magnificent — funny, quirky and adorable, ably supported by a supremely professional and talented cast, who didn’t put a foot wrong in the whole show.
Anna Dunford as Jovie, the girl with the cynical view on Christmas who hides her beautiful voice until the latter stages of the show when she falls in love with Buddy, Mal Rowe as workaholic dad Walter Hobbs, Sam Dyer as Michael Hobbs, Paula Curtis as Emily Hobbs, Mel Holt-Martyn as Walter’s flamboyant secretary Deb, Jackie Bowen as store manager and Tim Waine as Greenway, Walter’s Boss put in great character roles and the highly polished performance was enhanced by the new digital projection with moving images of the New York skyline and Santa’s sleigh.
Tim Waine doubling up as Santa and Sue Solomon as Mrs Claus could have stepped off a film set and it was obvious that blood, sweat and tears had been poured into this show, the company’s first since 2019, from the high standard of the acting to the dance moves, costumes, props and the light show that was Santa’s sleigh which made its way through the audience.
A truly entertaining evening, Tavistock Musical Theatre Society, which was the recipient a highly prestigious NODA award for its performance of Pirates of Penzance in 2015, is proving it still has the ability to make you feel like you could be sitting in a much larger theatre with a professional cast.
With ice cream and refreshments at interval and a raffle in aid of the Tavistock Food Hub, this was a lovely way to bring the community together after the stresses of the last three years and a chance to sprinkle some Christmas spirit over Tavistock ahead of tomorrow’s (Friday) Dickensian Evening
A lady sat next to me, a member of the wonderful Plymouth-based PGS Productions with connections to Tavistock Musical Theatre Company over a 50 year period said: ‘It’s just brilliant isn’t it’. I couldn’t have said it better myself.
Do we really have to wait a whole year for the next one?