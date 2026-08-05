Visually, the production is a joy. The costumes immediately transport the audience back to the early 1980s, perfectly capturing the colour, confidence and individuality of the era. There are affectionate nods to hip-hop culture, oversized ghetto blasters and, in one wonderfully nostalgic moment, a cassette tape that needs rewinding, complete with the unmistakable screech as tape drags across the playhead. Anyone of a certain age will smile in recognition.