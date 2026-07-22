Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Harmony in relationships needs care and effort now, especially if lasting love is what you long for. Listening properly to a partner’s ideas and feelings helps you find useful compromises. Helping someone midweek leads to a cheerful invitation, and weekend plans could shape important future arrangements.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
The month begins with a dilemma as messages from an old friend stir uncertainty. Meeting again sounds pleasant, yet past romance could complicate matters. Acting impulsively would upset current plans. Family responsibilities also require attention, especially around the 6th, when duty must come before temptation.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Teamwork sets something important in motion, and shared efforts could lead to a real achievement. Fresh social experiences brighten your mood and improve romantic prospects if single. Weekend choices require a thoughtful decision, while a disagreement over money reminds you that friendship and finances rarely mix comfortably.
Cancer (June22/July23)
You can no longer ignore emotionally unsettling issues, whether in love or at work. Difficult conversations are necessary if harmony is to return. Family responsibilities become a priority, and by the weekend others appreciate your steady, responsible attitude. Your willingness to face problems brings much-needed relief.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
You are tired of always putting others first and now feel ready to pursue your own aims with greater determination. Better organisation helps daily life run more smoothly. Family gatherings, thoughtful discussions or a gift from afar stir happy memories and remind you what matters most.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Solitude appeals as the month begins, and your need for space grows stronger. A possessive friend makes you uneasy, and trust issues cannot be ignored. Growing frustration leads you to draw firm lines by the 8th. You are no longer willing to make every sacrifice yourself.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Shared projects and common causes bring happiness, especially where a forgotten skill can be used again. Relationships feel meaningful and reassuring. A developing romance deepens naturally because openness between you creates trust. By being honest now, you avoid complications later and build something strong and lasting.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Work and social life both show signs of improvement, and professional advancement looks promising. Promote your abilities with confidence and others will notice what you can do. There is real potential for success now. Planning a surprise celebration for a Leo friend will also bring genuine delight.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Trying something new, whether sport, hobby or social interest, lifts your mood and revives forgotten talents. Reaching out to friends helps rebuild confidence and self-esteem. You are also being asked to create a better balance between personal life and work, which will benefit you in every way.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Responsibilities are pressing too hard on family life, and the lack of fun is beginning to show. Loved ones feel it and so do you. This is the right time to reassess priorities, ease your schedule and make more room for relaxation before stress begins to take its toll.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
People open up to you easily now, and even strangers seem ready to trust you with their thoughts. Heightened intuition and flashes of déjà vu strengthen your spiritual awareness. In a close relationship, your sensitivity feels almost psychic, as if you sense feelings before words are spoken.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
A manipulative friend or colleague becomes easier to recognise now, and this changes how you see them. Strong differences of opinion may lead to intense discussions with someone close. You will defend a friend facing unfair treatment, though not before encouraging them to stand up for themselves first.
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