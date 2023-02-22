The Plymouth Area Police Choir is gearing up for an evening of entertainment and music at St Eustachius’ Church, in Tavistock, on Thursday, March 23, in support of the Museum of Policing in Devon and Cornwall (MOPIDAC).
Funds donated from the evening concert will aid the museum’s move later this year to the Court Gate building, Bedford Square, in the heart of Tavistock.
The evening of entertainment, from 7.30pm until 9.30pm promises a varied programme of choral and popular music, plus show tunes and family favourites.
Greg White, Museum of Policing in Devon and Cornwall CEO, said: ‘We are so grateful when organisations and community groups choose to support our work with a fundraising event.
‘We know that the Plymouth Area Police Choir and the museum’s members and volunteers have a mutual interest in preserving the history and heritage that we hold.
‘The choir’s generous support will enable us to continue our work, protecting and showcasing the hundreds of unique artefacts left in our care, and benefit our move to Tavistock later this year when we open the museum’s new premises to the public.’
The choir, which promotes male voice choral music and is made up of serving and retired police officers, staff, Special Constables, and musical members from outside the force, has raised more than half a million pounds for community causes since it formed in 1972.
Peter Hume, a former detective sergeant, and the choir’s logistic officer, said the ‘natural affinity’ between the choir and museum prompted the fundraising event.
Peter said: ‘Former officers are supportive in wanting to preserve the history of our force, and the forthcoming move of the museum to Tavistock was an opportunity not to be missed in helping to raise money for their cause.
‘The two organisations have worked together using their individual skills in the planning of the concert.’
He added: ‘The choir has raised over £500,000 for causes since its inception, and looks forward to providing a wonderful evening at a great venue, with music for all tastes.’
The concert, in aid of the Museum of Policing in Devon and Cornwall, kicks off the choir’s 2023 season of live performances.
The internationally-renowned group, who has performed across Europe, has confirmed it will this year appear at venues in Yealmpton, Yelverton and Plymouth.