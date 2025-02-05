Families are invited to immerse their children in the much-loved story of Guess How Much I Love You by Sam McBratney and Anita Jeram, at RHS Rosemoor from February half term.
Children can experience a playful, interactive trail bringing this children’s classic to life. The route re-enacts adventures of the iconic Little Nutbrown Hare while exploring the many colours, textures and shapes found in nature in the gardens.
Those taking part can hop and stretch while learning about the changing seasons. A programme of seasonal activities will accompany the physical trail throughout 2025 from this month.
This includes ‘Along Came a Magpie’ puppet theatre on Monday, February 17, 11am and 2pm, about a gardener and a bird – for children aged seven and under. Advance booking is essential. Children are offered free drop-in craft workshops in the Garden Room.
Other activities offered in half-term week include Monday, February 17 – make a hare pot and plant carrot seeds; Tuesday, February 18 – create your own paper hug; Wednesday, February 19 – make your own mini hare; Thursday 20 February – create a hare puppet and on Friday, February 21 – design ‘stained glass’ hare art.
On February 19 families can lose themselves in the heartwarming story of ‘Guess How Much I Love You’ as Little Nutbrown Hare and Big Nutbrown Hare try to measure their love for each other. These storytelling sessions (for all ages) are free but booking is advised to secure your places.
For the more active, book a guided Welly Walk on Wednesday, February 19, from 10:30 – 12 noon to explore the garden, enjoy a craft or planting activity and a story. Recommended for ages five and under, accompanied by an adult, tickets are £3 per child.
Children can also be transformed into their favourite creature or decorate their own faces in the nature-themed face painting scheduled on the same day, Wednesday, 19 February. Just pop in from 10.30am – 12.30pm and 2pm – 3.30pm, no booking required.
On Thursday, February 20 you can hear a beautiful story about the hidden world of wildflowers and pollinators then create your own butterfly or colour in a picture of a garden. These ‘At the Bottom of Dudley’s Garden’ sessions run at 10.30am, 12 noon, 2pm and 3.15pm, and are suitable for children of all ages, accompanied by an adult. This activity is free but booking is required.
RHS is helping to get more children outside and learning about plants by reducing ticket prices for all visitors aged five to 16 years to £5 from 11 February onwards (under-fives continue to go free). Adults can also now save up to 25 per cent when booking online, ahead of their visit.