Calstock Arts is pleased to welcome the exciting young Morris-Begg Duo to the Old Chapel on Friday, June 7 at 8pm.
Described as delivering “energetic and charming performances,” the musicians Ross Morris (guitar) and Ines Mayhew-Begg (soprano voice) began working together in 2019 at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.
Ross has performed widely throughout the UK as a soloist, including a 2021 tour with the Glyndebourne Opera. As a member of the Quartet Malamatina, he has performed at the UN Climate Conference and live for the BBC.
Ines has performed solo roles for opera in Germany and in the summer of 2023, toured with the Opera Bohemia as Kate in Madame Butterfly.
Their varied programme ranges from the Renaissance lute music of John Dowland to the flamenco-inspired songs of Albeniz and Rodrigo to the contemporary music of James McMillan and Stephen Goss.
More information on website www.calstockarts.org or phone 01822 833183