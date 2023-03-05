Awarding-winning folk duo Good Habits from New Zealand will be playing the B-Bar in Plymouth on April 8. Composed of Bonnie Schwarz (cello and vocals) and Pete Shaw (accordion), the pair mix vivid storytelling with eclectic sounds, drawing on their diverse musical tastes and weaving them into an action-packed narrative of folky goodness. They are excited to share their new material across the country in their spring tour with the support of Help Musicians.