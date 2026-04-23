One of the longest serving firefighters in the area has stepped down after nearly half a century’s service.
Mark Newton’s retirement coincides with his son leaving the fire service – ending a three-generation firefighting dynasty.
He stepped down as a Yelverton on-call firefighter on April Fool’s Day, but it was no joke. Instead his 48 years’ duty was marked with a presentation of the traditional firemen’s axe and a special plaque by his son Alex, also a firefighter, who left the service on the same day.
Alex served alongside his dad as an on-call firefighter at Yelverton and Greenbank, Plymouth.
Mark joined in 1978 and has spent decades looking after the safety of Devon residents, including 16 years as an on-call (formerly called retained) firefighter before becoming watch manager of Yelverton. And the Newton firefighting family tree started with Mark’s dad’s own career in the service.
A Devon & Cornwall Fire Service spokesman said: “This a phenomenal achievement. The service thanks Mark for his dedication, leadership and support to all those he worked with.”
Mark said: “I’m sad to leave the service, but I’ve dedicated most of my working life to helping the people of Devon stay safe and go to their aid when they find themselves in a bad situation.
“The Yelverton team are a great bunch and a fantastic team. Firefighting is all about team work feeling confident in going into sometimes hazardous situations with your colleagues alongside you and covering your back.”
There was a big chance Mark would don his fire boots, gloves and helmet after his dad Dennis served in the London Fire Service and then Plymstock and Camel’s Head fire stations after marrying Mark’s mother Hazel, who came from Plymouth.
Mark joined the full-time fire service at Crownhill in Plymouth after going through the intensive recruitment process and training at Plympton. He says the previous emphasis on physical fitness has been replaced by more stress on analytical skills.
Mark and wife Julie (a neonatal nursing sister) lived in Gunnislake, until their combined shift patterns made the commutes too difficult, even with extended family support. So they moved to Yelverton when their three sons were old enough for it to be practical. Their oldest Alex joined Yelverton in 2009 as an on-call officer.
Mark said: “At that time my mum and dad and mother-in-law all helped out because we were desperate, both being on varying shift patterns. Yelverton staff have always been very supportive. Being on a community fire station is like a family, we make sure we all can have a good work-life balance and are very flexible for each other.”
Mark left the full-time role in 2019.
“I always knew it was going to be a good job through my dad. And it proved to be. I never had that Monday morning feeling about dreading work. Every day is different. I was never keen on doing office work.
“When Alex was joining the service he told the recruiters he wanted to help the community and that firefighting was in his blood - which I suppose is true.”
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