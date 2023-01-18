Emergency services are urging West Devon residents to stay safe in the snowy conditions which hit the region overnight.
Both Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service and Devon and Cornwall police are reminding drivers to remain cautious on icy roads and are urging people to ensure the vulnerable friends and family members remain warm in the cold weather.
On Facebook, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service posted: 'Temperatures are likely to drop this evening. Take extra care on the roads (and only travel if necessary). Slow your speed. Stopping distances can increase ten-fold when there is ice around. Take time to clear your windscreen. The Highway Code says you must be able to see out of every glass panel in your vehicle.'
Meanwhile, Devon and Cornwall Police posted: 'Police are urging drivers to travel with caution as heavy snow showers sweep across the region.'
So far, the snowy weather has disrupted school bus services across the Okehampton region and forced several schools to close partially.