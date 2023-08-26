AN elderly woman had to be rescued from an overturned vehicle near Hatherleigh this afternoon, Saturday.
Fire control reports: ‘Crews from Hatherleigh and Okehampton attended a road traffic collision at West Chilla, Near Hatherleigh.
‘This was one private vehicle which had left the carriageway and was on its side.
‘One elderly female was released from the vehicle by fire crews and handed over to Ambulance.
‘Stabilisation equipment and small tools were used and the scene was made safe.’
The accident report was closed shortly after 5pm.