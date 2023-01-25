The incident, which took place last month, resulted in the affected Mr Colin Shezell requiring emergency treatment from paramedics for hypothermia. Owner of the Bere Ferrers station building, Chris Grove, in a letter of complaint to GWR, outlines how Mr Shezell was awaiting the 10.48pm return service one evening, but the train never arrived. Mr Grove states that Mr Shezell then spoke with the help point several times and was informed that a taxi was on its way to collect him, but one hour later it still had not arrived. Upon discovering Mr Shezell on the platform and learning of his situation, Mr Grove’s housekeeper inivited him to reside at his home for the evening, with the taxi still not having arrived after 2am.