THE Maynard School in Exeter is thrilled to announce record-breaking A-level results for 2025.
Statistics are:
• 34.3 per cent of results achieved an A* - an increase from 31.7 per cent in 2024
• 100 per cent pass rate
• 86.1 per cent of grades were A*-B
• In the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ), 100 per cent of candidates achieved either an A* (82 per cent) or A
• Oxbridge offer holders – making up 10 per cent of the year group – all achieved their grades
• 12 of the cohort achieved straight A*s in all their subjects.
“Our 2025 results speak volumes – reflecting the drive, resilience and brilliance of our students, and the unwavering support and dedication of our staff,” says Liz Gregory, Head. “We proudly continue to raise the bar.”
Alongside these incredible results, several students have shone with truly exceptional personal achievements:
Joey: Four A*s and a Trailblazer for Women in STEM
From her straight 9s at GCSE, through to a full set of four A*s at A-level, Joey has never achieved anything less than a top grade in any subject she’s ever taken!
This year, Joey was named Bupa’s everywoman in Technology “One to Watch” – a prestigious national award celebrating future female leaders in tech. She’s turned down her place at Oxford, to instead take Materials Science and Engineering at Imperial College London.
Emma: Head Girl, Future Doctor and All-Round Inspiration
As Head Girl, Emma has been a much-loved figure across the school community, admired for her warmth and unwavering positivity. A talented athlete, she swims to National Level, balancing elite sport with her academic achievements and immense leadership:
“I got 3 A*s in Biology, Chemistry and English Literature – I am super happy and it was very unexpected!” Inspired by her doctor parents, Emma is off to Cardiff University to study Medicine after a gap year. “Without the incredible staff here, I honestly don’t think I would have done this. Big up The Maynard School!”
Bethany: Oxford-bound with a Golden Track Record
Bethany has secured her place to study Law at the University of Oxford, a testament to her exceptional intellect and work ethic.
No stranger to success, she has racked up an incredible list of successes including Gold Awards in the Chemistry Olympiad and in the Intermediate Biology Olympiad, ranking best in her cohort in the latter. Her academic breadth is further underlined by a Gold Award in the UKMT Senior Mathematical Challenge and a further Gold (with distinction) in the Bebras Computing Challenge.
Ita: Secures place at Cambridge with 3 x A*
Ita is off to Cambridge after a clean sweep of A*s in English, Religious Studies and Psychology. “I’m feeling very overwhelmed and shocked! I was not expecting this but I’m so relieved.
“I do a lot of writing, reading and essay competitions. I find doing them really fun. So, if you find them fun, do them as they help a lot and you have a lot to talk about!”
Evie: Ready to take on the Film Industry
“I am absolutely ecstatic! I wasn’t expecting an A* in English at all, but here we are! I’m very happy!” says Evie who is off to the University of Arts, London to study Film and TV Production, fulfilling a burning ambition she has held for many years.
“I’d love to be a First Assistant Director one day – just managing people and set work amongst lots of lovely creatives – that’s my big dream. And maybe a little bit of screenwriting on the side,” says Evie who is no stranger to success, having already won multiple film festival awards for a project she co-produced as part of the Young Film Writing Academy, Strings.
Millie: Three A*s, EPQ Excellence and a Future in Environmental Chemistry
Having joined The Maynard in Year 3, Millie is one of our longest-standing students. She, too, swept the board with three A*s in Biology, Chemistry and Geography along with an additional A* for her EPQ entitled ‘Should genetic engineering be used to eradicate invasive species?’.
She’ll now head to Bristol University to take an Integrated Master’s degree in Chemistry. “I’d convinced myself that it wouldn’t happen, so I’m so happy.” Passionate about tackling climate change, she hopes to one day work in an environmental science lab, making a tangible difference to the planet.
