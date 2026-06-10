Little children did what all youngsters love doing, getting their hands dirty – but this time it was all in the name of learning.
Horrabridge reception pupils enjoyed an ‘outdoor classroom’ walk and lesson where they made houses for insects.
One of their teachers explained: “The youngsters explored the woodland floor of the school’s designated outdoor classroom to find twigs and leaves to make their own insect homes. They thought very carefully about where their bugs might love to live and were very excited when they found a few real ones.”
The little children prepared for their bug hunt by reading a story called 'The King of Tiny Things', celebrating all life in little form by Bill Lepp. The reign of the king is threatened by King Normous who, naturally, loses out.
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