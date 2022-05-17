Early morning service resumes as fight continues to restore services on Tamar Valley Line

GREAT Western Railway has reintroduced the 05:42 service from Gunnislake on the Tamar Valley Line as they work to improve services on the stretch of track following a public meeting where users of the line expressed frustration at being left stranded by frequent last minute cancellations.

In an email sent to Bere Ferrers ward borough councillor Angela Blackman thanking her for organising the public meeting which took place on May 3, head of public affairs for GWR Jane Jones, said: ‘We are working on performance improvements and I am setting up a meeting with or stations team and our road transport providers and I will report again on both issues. We were also asked at the meeting when the early morning service (05:42 from Gunnislake) would resume. I am pleased to confirm that it will be running from next Monday, May 16. All our temporary timetable changes on the line are restored.’

She also asked Cllr Blackman to send on suggestions for local taxi and bus companies which the train company could utilise as replacement transport in the event of a service being cancelled. An updated train timetable be accessed via the Great Western Railway website, with the services now showing on their online journey planners and the app.

At the public meeting organised by Cllr Blackman, local residents of Gunnislake, Calstock and the Bere peninsula directed anger at four Great Western Railway executives over repeated cancellations on the Tamar Valley Line, which are leaving them with no way to commute into Plymouth to attend work or school - a situation which has been exacerbated by the pandemic. One resident urged that the Tamar Valley Line was ‘not just a branch line but a lifeline’ to so many who utilise GWR services on the single stretch of track which runs between Plymouth and Gunnislake, particularly in the wake of slashes to hourly bus services and an increase in the toll charge on the Tamar Bridge. Residents seriously affected by these cancellations further expressed anger at how replacement services such as taxis put in place by Great Western Railway were insufficent as they could not be relied upon.