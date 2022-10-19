Dunterton fights to save its church from closing
Subscribe newsletter
AN appeal has been launched to save a much-loved church from closing.
A proposal to close All Saints Church in Dunterton near Milton Abbot to public worship has been issued by the Church Commissioners for the Church of England.
It follows the request to the Diocesan Church Building Strategy Committee that the Church Buildings Council compile a report on the future and sustainability of the church, which was written after a site visit in summer last year.
Following receipt of this report and careful consideration, the church council made a decision to pursue the possibility of the church being closed for public worship from a currently unconfirmed date, which has now been outlined in the proposal from church commissioners.
Should this proposal be implemented, it states the church would then be invested in the Exeter Diocesan Board of Finance for care and maintenance pending a decision on its future.
John Spencey, the church’s treasurer, said: ‘This is part of a process which started years ago of looking at numbers in churches and it’s all come to a head now.
‘Dunterton is part of a group of six churches, some of which are smaller than others. If this was to close for public worship there’s no guarantee those affected would instead go to their nearest church to make up numbers there.
‘Of course, churches and other places of worship being closed during covid certainly didn’t help.
‘We set out a schedule for at least six services this year, mostly in line with festivals such as Easter, Christmas and so forth and of the four we’ve had so far, these have been very well attended. Our next services will be for Remembrance Day and then two at Christmas time.’
The commissioners however, are seeking representation from those in favour or against the proposal. The document states anyone may make representations for or against all or any part or parts of the draft proposal and requests those responding to include the reasons for their views by post or (preferably) email no later than midnight on Monday, December 5.
Responses can be sent to: Rex Andrew, Church Commissioners, Church House, Great Smith Street, London SW1P 3AZ, or email: [email protected]
Rex Andrew from the Church Commissioners states in the propsal that if they do not receive representations against the draft proposal, it will come into effect as it is outlined. However, representations both for and against will be sent to the Bishop, whose views will be sought.
John said: ‘The church is in such good condition. I certainly don’t want the church to close and many people are passionate about it staying open. Locals may not always attend services but many have their own relationship with it; I’ve met people who have been married or baptised there, some of whom have generations of their family in the graveyard. We should all try to do our best to keep it going and people have until December to have their say.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |