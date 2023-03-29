CALLINGTON police were joined by PC Steve Waters and Skye, the passive drugs dog as they attended Callington Community College for an unannounced visit to engage with both students and staff last week.
Skye visited numerous classes of students at the college on Wednesday (March 29) and helped officers to educate the students on the negative impact of using and/or carrying illicit substances and the consequences that can follow such actions.
This visit follows a visit the policing team conducted along with Skye and PC Steve Waters back in November last year and again no drugs were found to be on the premises.
Following last week’s visit, the Callington Neighbourhood Policing team said: ‘We are happy to reassure the community that no drugs were found during this visit.
Adding, ‘we will continue to run these initiatives as they have shown to have a positive impact on raising awareness and minimising the presence of illicit substances on school premises.
