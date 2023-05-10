‘Then I volunteered for TASS which gives me a lot of satisfaction helping people out. I know how many of them feel as I have my own health issues. I get repeat customers who ask for me, so I must be doing something right. I help out four days a week and cover for anyone who can’t do their stint on the rota. I helped a woman from Milton Abbott with cancer who had to go to Exeter for her appointments and she was very grateful for the lifts. I recommend to anyone to volunteer. It’s rewarding to have people thanking you and appreciating what I do.’