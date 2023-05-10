A DRIVER for a Tavistock charity which supports older people in their later life to enjoy the best life they can is asking for volunteers.
Mike Northmore is one of the fleet of volunteer drivers giving lifts to people who need to go to urgent or important appointments in his car or in a minibus and gives up his spare time to help at Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) a long running charity which runs social events.
The users are often older people or disabled people with mobility problems who need to go to health related appointments, whether GPs, dentists, or hospital outpatients, but either cannot use public transport.
Patients can book a TASS driver if they cannot use public transport because it is impractical to do so if they have to use a wheelchair or it requires several changes of bus, for instance.
Mike, of Bere Alston, used to work on construction sites driving heavy machinery which was physically very demanding and the wear and tear meant he had to give up at the relatively early age of 49: ‘It was a shock for me. I enjoyed working driving ‘big boys’ toys’. But it wasn’t good for my body and I was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. So, I started driving for the Truro Access Project which was less demanding on me physically.
‘Then I volunteered for TASS which gives me a lot of satisfaction helping people out. I know how many of them feel as I have my own health issues. I get repeat customers who ask for me, so I must be doing something right. I help out four days a week and cover for anyone who can’t do their stint on the rota. I helped a woman from Milton Abbott with cancer who had to go to Exeter for her appointments and she was very grateful for the lifts. I recommend to anyone to volunteer. It’s rewarding to have people thanking you and appreciating what I do.’
Mike won a Devon County Council volunteer driver award of the year for his friendly service and for going above what is expected of him: ‘It’s good that people finding it hard to get around have the confidence that we’re here to call on for vital appointments and know we will take them door-to-door and join them in hospitals and stay with them. It’s stressful for anyone having a medical appointment, let alone if you have to worry about getting around easily. I like to think I can be there to help.’
Groups and outings are planned throughout the year for shopping trips, lunches and tourist spots. All outings can be obtained from the Anchorage Centre.
Transport is also provided for the TASS groups and those run by groups run by organisations who are members of TASS, such as the Stroke Club and Memory Cafe. TASS transport is charged at a mileage rate with a £5 booking fee and drivers can be booked or drivers can volunteer by calling 01822 617525.