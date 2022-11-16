Drink driver convicted
Friday 18th November 2022 5:06 pm
A PRINCETOWN man has been convicted of drink driving.
David James Moody, 34 of Princetown pleaded guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed alcohol limit (blowing a reading of 88 when the limit is 35 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath) at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 17.
Taking the guilty plea into account, the serving magistrate issued Moody with a total of £407 in fines and banned him from driving for 21 months, a period which can be reduced by 21 weeks if he elects to complete a government-approved awareness course by January 22 2024.
