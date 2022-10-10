Double success for rail line
The hugely-successful reopening of the Dartmoor Line was recognised as Great Western Railway picked up a host of awards at Monday night’s ‘Railway Oscars’.
The Dartmoor Line picked up gongs for Outstanding Teamwork and Outstanding Contribution to Society at the prestigious National Rail Awards 2022.
Colleagues from GWR and Network Rail, who were instrumental in last year’s reopening of the line between Exeter and Okehampton, received the awards at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel.
Network Rail’s rail investment centre of excellence director, Christian Irwin OBE, said:
“It is fantastic to see the outstanding teamwork from across all the partners who made the Dartmoor Line happen recognised, not only for what they were able to achieve in delivering the project in record timescales under budget, but also for the impact the railway is already having on the lives of our local communities.
‘This project was far more than upgrading rail infrastructure, this was about reconnecting communities and providing new opportunities. We are delighted and very proud to receive both of these fantastic awards.’
