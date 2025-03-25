After more than a decade of service, the current Cornwall councillor for Gunnislake and Calstock, Dorothy Kirk, has announced she will not be seeking re-election to the county authority.
The Labour councillor was first elected to Cornwall Council in 2013 and has been an advocate for her community, securing vital investment and fighting for local services.
Reflecting on her time in office, Dorothy said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to serve the residents of Calstock and Gunnislake since I was first elected in 2013.
“Over the years, I have worked hard to deliver real improvements for our community, but the work I’m most proud of is helping individuals. It’s not something that can be publicised, but it is what has driven me every day.”
Dorothy secured more than £200,000 in funding for road safety improvements in St Ann’s Chapel protecting the Tamar Valley railway line, secured funding for the Calstock Walkway and Wetland Project, retrieving £42,000 for the Gunnislake Woodland Centre and successfully campaigned for more bus shelters. Just a few of the projects, she says she has been proud to deliver.
The former teacher had already been a parish councillor in Calstock for six years before being elected to Cornwall Council and was also awarded the British Empire Medal for her services to Gunnislake and West Devon in 2013.
Anna Gelderd MP, Labour MP for South East Cornwall, praised Dorothy’s record.
She said: “Dorothy has been a steadfast champion for Calstock and the Tamar Valley, deeply rooted in her community and always fighting for local people.
“From securing vital local improvements to tirelessly helping residents with everyday challenges, her dedication has made a real difference.
“I thank her for her years of service in South East Cornwall and wish her all the best for the future.”