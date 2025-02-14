The Mary Tavy Community Footpath (the Jubilee Footpath) from the Coronation Hall Field to the Mary Tavy Inn is in urgent need of some tlc.
The footpath was opened in 2012 thanks to the generosity of the landowner and donations from and members of the community, but has needed various maintenance repairs over the past 13 years.
The post and rail fence, which runs the length of the footpath, is in urgent need of replacement so locals can continue to use the safe walking route around the village.
So far 37 people have donated to the fundraiser, amounting to £1,600 raised for the rail fence.
To donate to the fundraiser organised by Paul Green, search “Mary Tavy Community Footpath” on Gofundme.