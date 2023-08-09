A CALLINGTON dog training and exercise centre is set to host an end of summer fun dog show to raise money for Plymouth-based charity Forever Fred Precious Moments on Sunday, September 3.
The event, held at Charwell Dog Adventures, based on Charwell Cadson Lane, is set to welcome a wide range of entrants, with dog classes such as pedigree and crossbread puppies, juniors, adults, veterans and those rehomed, and awards for categories including best movement for different ages, prettiest girl, most handsome boy, best trick, most appealing eyes, best child and adult handler, friendliest dog, steward’s choice, dogs with a job, fancy dress and various best in shows.
The event is being held to raise money for the Snowdrop Bereavement Suite at Derriford Hospital, under the name of Forever Fred Saving Lives and Precious Moments.
Jill Saint, who is organising the event with the help of friends Jo Smith and Lyn McNeill, said: “We ran a similar event in 2018 called the Snowdrop Appeal fun day which worked really well and saw a strong turnout. We’d like to make the event even bigger this time if we can, although times are understandably different now.
“This event is helping Jo, raising money for her charity at the hospital in Plymouth which was set up in memory of her son Fred she lost at such a young age. She has previously raised over £10,000 to get the bereavement suite furnished out and now the appeal has continued, she is looking to expand it and for people to do events, so we wanted to do another dog show like the previous one we did given how well it went.”
On the day, there will also be homemade refreshments, trade stands (with organisers welcoming enquiries), a raffle, activity games and free parking.
Jill said: “Yvette Connell from the centre has very kindly given us a huge concession due to the nature of the event, letting us having it half price. Charwell Dog Adventures has four paddocks and we have run of the lot for the day.
“All the classes have been sponsored; sponsorship itself is proving strong, especially with dog food companies who have supplied prizes for the event’s raffle and the different classes. People have been really generous and for that we are so grateful — it’s looking to be a very exciting day indeed.
“You don’t have to enter a dog to come along, we’re welcoming everyone, even if you just want to spectate and enjoy refreshments. It’s certainly not a professional-standard event, just something friendly to raise money where everyone is welcome, although it helps to be interested in dogs! But the more the merrier, there’s certainly going to be a good atmosphere.”
In addition to the two dog shows, Jill has arranged other events including the family fun dog show, with crossbread champion of champions final, for Triangle Cancer Support centre in Liskeard in 2018 and the LilyBug Fund’s family fun dog show and crossbreed championship, in memory of a friend’s daughter.
For more information about the event, visit the Facebook group at: https://shorturl.at/myzP1