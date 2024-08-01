Animal charity workers are supporting the animals in their care during the mini-heatwave by giving them rub-downs with damp towels, providing paddling pools, taking them for early morning walks and putting ice cubes in their drinking water.
Staff are also advising pet owners to follow their lead and avoid taking dogs for walks in the hottest time of the day, between 11am to 4pm, to avoid the risk of heat stroke and burning their paws.
A spokesman for Margaret Green Animal Rescue, near Tavistock, said: “The team is going the extra mile for our four-legged friends by taking them out for their exercise earlier. The dogs are enjoying splashing around in the paddling pools at the rehoming centre to cool off. Wile extreme heat causes some discomfort for us, it can often be our animal companions who we need to look out for and check on the most.
“Dogs, of course, need and enjoy their routines and regular exercise, but we at Margaret Green Rescue advise is it's best to avoid taking dogs out at peak hours of heat because it can put our animal friends at risk of heat stroke, for which the symptoms are excessive panting, anxiety and, in severe cases, collapse and convulsions. Animals will then require immediate veterinary attention.
“We recommend exercising and playing with your dog early in the morning or late in the evening, when it's often much cooler, to reduce the risk of heatstroke and burning their sensitive paws on pavements and hot ground. If the ground feels too hot to touch for you then it’s definitely too hot for dogs.”
Never leave your dogs in hot areas, full sun and in vehicles, conservatories, outbuildings or caravans, even for a short can be dangerous for dogs. When it is 22°C outside, temperatures can rise to almost 50°C here which is distressing and can be fatal.
Pet-safe sun cream can be used on ear tips and noses to avoid sunburn. especially for light-coloured animals. Also, provide shade and drinking water and add ice cubes to water bowls and groom regularly.