A beloved dogs and cats home has successfully raised enough money to provide a miniature dachshund puppy with life-changing surgery.
Gables Dogs and Cats home recently took in a tiny seven-week-old puppy called Harriet who is suffering from a serious bilateral inguinal hernia affecting both sides of her abdomen.
Harriet needs urgent surgery to fix these hernias before they put too much pressure on her organs.
If left alone these hernias could become strangulated hernias and cut off the blood supply to the tissue trapped in the hernia, which then becomes a medical emergency.
Gables Dogs and Cats home said they needed £3,000 for Harriet’s surgery, treatment and medication.
But luckily for Harriet, animal lovers across West Devon rallied together and managed to raise over £3,500 in only in a matter of days.
