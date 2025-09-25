DEVON-based Cosmic has won a government-backed contract with Devon County Council to provide ‘Skills Bootcamps’ to unemployed, self-employed and employees.
To be eligible, participants must be aged 19 or over and live or work in Devon.
As part of the Government’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee, the digital solutions provider is calling on those eligible to register now for courses that will help them get ahead in their job searches or improve their output at work.
These Skills Bootcamps are about more than just learning, they're about boosting confidence, reducing apprehension and giving people the digital edge they need to thrive in a rapidly moving world.
There are two nine-week, 60-hour Skills Bootcamps for which Cosmic will be responsible.
Both are live, online and built around real-life situations.
They are mapped to SFIA Level 3 standards, Department for Education approved and OFSTED inspected.
One of the programmes, AI for Workplace Productivity, focuses on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the workplace from writing emails, analysing data, freeing up time and boosting creativity.
Upcoming cohorts start on October 15 and 16, with further dates in November and January and February 2026.
The second programme, Power Platform & Process Automation, introduces automation and digital tool-building, which is ideal for anyone looking to streamline admin, visualise data with Power BI, create workflows, or design time-saving digital solutions using Microsoft 365.
The next cohort starts on November 11, with the final cohort starting on January 27, 2026.
Participants will leave with practical skills that can lead to career progression, improved job performance, and greater business efficiency—whether you're seeking employment, aiming for a promotion, or growing your own business.
Spaces are limited.
To find out which of the course might suit you and to register your interest, visit: https://www.cosmic.org.uk/skills-bootcamps-devon
