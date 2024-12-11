A team of Tavistock firefighters rescued a small white dog from the fast-flowing River Tavy in the town.
The elderly dog fell down the bank about three metres from the path next to the Bedford Car Park on Monday morning and was too frightened to move. It appeared the terrier could not swim and was stranded standing in shallow water with no way out as the torrent swept past him.
A fire and rescue team were called and made the short mercy mission to the riverside.
Crews donned water rescue and safety equipment, lowered a ladder down to the dog and one crew member retrieved it – holding it tightly as he climbed back up the ladder to hand it over to the woman who made the 999 call. The dog wagged its tail and seemed to be uninjured, but the team advised the woman to take the animal to a vet for check-up.
A fire service spokesman said the woman did the right thing in calling them: “Whilst it is difficult to resist the temptation to try and get into the river to help animals in these circumstances, we would strongly advise against anyone getting into the river due to the risk of cold water shock or being swept away by currents, creating a life-threatening incident.”