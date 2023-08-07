A DOG was rescued from the moors after a snake bite attack.
Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Ashburton were scrambled to help after the dog was bitten by an adder on Sunday evening.
The team posted details of what they described as an ‘unusual incident’ on their website.
They say: ‘A dog had had a encounter with an adder near Redlake, a remote part of the moor north of Ivybridge.
‘The owner, having initially phoned for a vet's advice suspecting a bite attack, then correctly called the Police for Mountain Rescue assistance.
‘Three of our team members in a suitably equipped 4x4 vehicle, were able to swiftly respond and safely transport the pair back to Ivybridge, where the grateful owner picked up his car and took Olive (pictured) for treatment.
‘We wish the poorly lass a speedy recovery aided by, we're quite sure, a few well-deserved treats.’