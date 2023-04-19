Walkers have been intrigued by activity at a south-western Dartmoor landmark previously made famous as a film location.
Speculation has been rife with people guessing that filming has been continuing during the past week at Ditsworthy Warren. Some wild uninformed guesswork has made up many comments on social media, with thelatest Fast and Furious franchise mentioned. However, that and the new Star Wars series have both been ruled out, although the true identity of the project remains shrouded in mystery.
However, it has been confirmed that filming has indeed been taking place and was due to complete this week at Ditsworthy Warren House, having started last weekend and been blessed with dry weather.
The boarded up granite isolated house, near Sheepstor, is a derelict grade II listed building built for the keeper of the nearby rabbit warren. However, now the house has been opened up with boards removed from doors and windows and brought back to life temporarily.
Smoke and pyrotechnic bangs has been seen and heard drifting over the house, which was surrounded by vans, camper vans, other four-wheel drive vehicles, security staff and a large white marquee.
Security has included stopping passers-by approaching the film location on the private land, part of the Maristow Estate.
The last time filming of interest took place on the site was in 2010 when it was a location for the Steven Spielberg film War Horse. Then it was transformed with a ‘thatched roof’ into a farmhouse.
War Horse production designer Rick Carter said of Ditsworthy Warren House: ‘Finally in Dartmoor we found a derelict building in the middle of nowhere that we brought back to life. It had 360-degree views, which give it a sense of being part of something huge and imposing — the expanse of skies, the force of the elements — and that created a beauty beyond what we had hoped for.’
The British Armed Forces regularly train on Dartmoor, and the house is leased by the Navy as a ‘stone tent’.