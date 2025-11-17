A plan for 20 new homes is being proposed for Lamerton, despite a similar estate being previously refused permission.
Baker Estates has lodged an outline application of up to 20 dwellings with the formation of new access onto the main road through the village. It is open for public consultation.
The estate would be a mixture of bungalows and two-storey houses with 30 per cent of the homes to be ‘affordable’.
A similar plan was refused by West Devon Borough Council (WDBC) and on appeal. Residents and councillors said the original plan was an ‘intrusion into the countryside’. There are also doubts that the promised ‘affordable’ homes will be truly affordable by locals and concerns the estate would set a precedent for ‘over development’ of Lamerton.
The site is a small field south of the The Farriers cul-de-sac adjoining existing homes on two sides and bounded by roads on two sides (one is the main road to Tavistock) and fields on one side.
Access is proposed from a new junction with the main road, linking to the existing lane to the west, providing an alternative route for traffic and avoiding the need for it to continue to emerge at the junction next to the Blacksmiths Arms, where existing visibility is substandard.
Baker Estates said: “This application is distinct from the previous application in that the policy context has changed significantly. WDBC can no longer demonstrate a five-year [land] supply and there is now a significant shortfall in the supply of housing to meet identified needs.
“The NPPF [National Planning Policy Framework] directs planners to grant permission unless any adverse impacts of doing so would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits.
“The application proposes the development of a sustainable site within a sustainable village, as defined in the local plan. Therefore, the NPPF is clear permission should be granted without delay.”
Lamerton has a good range of services which the proposals would sustain. The site is well-related to the village, say Bakers.
The planning appeal inspector dismissed Baker’s appeal in 2022 against WDBC’s original refusal, due to a development plan conflict. However, an inspector did not have concerns about location and said the site was ‘well related’ to Lamerton.
One resident said: “If the Farriers plan was allowed it would set a dangerous precedent and spell further advances from speculative development in the village.”
Another developer’s plan, which includes ten affordable homes with various forms of social ownership/rental schemes for locals, has already been granted outline planning on Green Hill in Lamerton.
Some villagers fear if Baker’s plan is approved, it could lead to a watering down of the Green Hill affordable provision.
