The streets of Tavistock were packed this evening as people headed out for Dickensian Evening.
Children from local schools helped town mayor Andy Hutton switch on the Christmas lights as it grew dark.
A crowd packed into Bedford Square to watch the countdown, undeterred by the icy temperatures. Lanterns included Elmer the elephant and many weird and wonderful creatures.
David Turner, town crier of Tavistock, gave a special 'cry' to declare the evening open - and to support the traders.
There are snow machines blowing the white stuff onto the streets, chestnuts being roasted, music and steam engines, courtesy of the Robey Trust, adding to the atmosphere.