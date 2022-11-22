With temperatures forecast to drop next week Devon’s highways teams say they’re prepared to face whatever the elements throw at the county’s roads over the next few months.
Gritting depots across the county are fully stocked with around 24,000 tonnes of salt and Devon County Council’s upgrade of its winter fleet has continued, with eight of its 37 front-line gritters replaced with newer models this year.
These latest gritters are kitted out with touchscreen controls to adjust the position of the plough attachments, enabling drivers to pull over and make adjustments without leaving their cab.
Contractor Milestone Infrastructure is once again ensuring that three gritter drivers per route are on standby throughout the season.
This winter, Devon’s fleet of gritters will be running on sustainably sourced Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), a waste product of the food industry. The fuel produces 90% less CO2 than regular diesel which will help meet Devon County Council’s net zero targets by 2030.
Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council Cabinet member for highway management, said: ‘Temperatures have been above average for this time of year which has meant our gritting teams have only been called into action once so far this season, but it’s set to get colder. As usual, they are ready to help keep Devon moving over the winter months.
‘Our gritter drivers have to contend with some of the most severe driving conditions and the latest gritters added to our front-line fleet should help make their job safer and easier as the position of the snow plough is controlled from their cab. I also welcome the use of the sustainably sourced HVO fuel which will help us meet our commitments to help tackle the climate emergency.
‘Our snow wardens working for town and parish councils are continuing with their essential support to help their communities to be more resilient. If we all work together as a team we’ll get through whatever the winter weather throws at us.’