A young supporter is celebrating a decade of fundraising for the disaster relief charity ShelterBox.
Emily Read, from Exeter, started raising funds for ShelterBox when she was eight years old and now, at the age of 18, she is cycling 250 miles from London to Paris.
Emily is cycling alongside her dad, who was part of her very first charity bike ride. They began their journey in London on May 9 and will follow the Avenue Verte route, aiming to finish the ride in five days.
Having completed multiple fundraising activities for ShelterBox throughout her life, including a 200km paddleboarding challenge in 2022 and an abseil down the 560ft Spinnaker Tower in Plymouth, Emily has already raised £12,000. She is hoping to bring her total to £15,000 with her latest challenge.
Emily said: “The world is becoming more unsettled, politically and environmentally, so now more than ever it is important to look outwards to do something to support those who find themselves caught up in conflict or disaster.”
Emily first came across ShelterBox during a visit to the Devon County Show. "They made me feel like I could actually make a difference, even though I was only little,” said Emily. “Over the years, I have become more invested, gaining a deeper understanding of the impact of their work and how special it is to have a disaster relief charity which is so culturally sensitive. No matter how small my contribution has been, I have always felt that ShelterBox truly value any support given to them.
“I’ve supported them for 10 years now and raised money through some crazy ideas and the incredible support of family, friends and donors. Now, with my dad by my side, I’m excited to set off on my biggest challenge yet, cycling all the way to Paris!”
Emily is planning to train as a nurse with a view to working in disaster relief in the future. She said: “I was only 6 years old when Typhoon Haiyan struck the Philippines in 2013, and I really wanted to do something to help. With support from my family, I did some small fundraising events, which developed my interest in humanitarian aid and the belief that I could make a difference, whatever my age.
“In an ideal world, I would love to see fewer communities facing conflict and disaster. But if they do, I would like to see the aid being able to reach the people who need it more quickly and with less restriction, perhaps using new technologies to reach the most isolated communities.”
Emily’s hopes reflect ShelterBox’s long-term focus on access, preparedness, and working in partnership with communities and responders to ensure shelter and essential support reach people when they are most needed.
John Stanbury, Community Engagement Officer at ShelterBox, said: “We are exceptionally lucky to have such a dedicated and passionate fundraiser in Emily. She is truly a part of the ShelterBox team, and I am very proud to be part of a team with Emily in it."
People wishing to find out more about fundraising for ShelterBox and how to get involved can visit: shelterbox.org/fundraise
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