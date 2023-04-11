Slow down and keep focused on the road ahead – you may encounter debris blown in by the wind;

Avoid using exposed sections of road if possible. Lorries, caravans and motorbikes are at particular risk;

Use both hands on the steering wheel to keep good control of your vehicle –gusts of wind can cause your vehicle to shake;

Look out for gaps in trees or buildings, or when crossing bridges – you’re more likely to encounter side winds here;

Keep room on either side of your vehicle to allow for it being blown sideways;