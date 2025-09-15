A NEW resource has been launched across Devon to help people stay safe during times of emotional distress or crisis.
Developed as part of the region’s suicide prevention efforts, the ‘Safety Plan’ tool is designed to empower people with practical steps and support networks before reaching crisis point.
Those struggling with low mood or other mental health difficulties, can complete it to help them identify their personal warning signs, coping strategies, and sources of support.
The personalised, easy-to-use guide is available in a downloadable format and as a compact, foldable z-card which can be kept in a pocket or wallet, making it accessible and discreet for everyday use.
Steve Brown, Devon County Council’s director of public health and communities, said: “Suicide can have a devastating impact on families, friends, neighbours, colleagues and whole communities. It is our ambition in Devon to create the conditions where we see fewer suicide deaths and improved mental wellbeing for people.
“This World Suicide Prevention Day we are proud to share a new Safety Plan resource, available in a handy z-card format and online.
‘A safety plan is an evidence-based, effective and practical tool for helping to keep someone safe when they are experiencing thoughts of suicide or crisis.
‘They help someone feel better equipped to cope, aiming to identify the things in their life that keep them safe and more mentally and emotionally resilient. We can all struggle sometimes and having the right tools and support when we need them most can be lifesaving’.
The Safety Plan complements the existing ‘It’s OK to Talk About Suicide’ leaflet, which offers guidance on how to talk to someone who may be feeling suicidal, tips for self-care, and signposting to support services.
Both resources were developed in collaboration with Devon Partnership NHS Trust, the University of Exeter, Parental Minds, and people with lived experience.
Hard copies of both resources can be ordered by emailing [email protected] and digital versions are available on the Devon County Council website.
