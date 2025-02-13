Devon County Council has received £3.9 million in funding that will go towards walking and cycling projects across the county.
The funding has come from the Labour Government and Active Travel England which will support the development of 300 miles of new footpaths and cycle lanes across England as well as funding cycle training.
More than 100,000 children in Devon have received Bikeability training since 2006 so this funding is vital to continue supporting thousands more children in Devon to build their confidence on a bike.
Out of the £291 million that has been allocated in the Active Travel Funding, Devon received the largest amount of funding for any settlement in the South West.
Councillor Stuart Hughes, Cabinet member for highway management, said: “This is a significant and very welcome investment from the Government to support active travel in Devon.
“We will be using our LCWIPs to guide what cycling and walking projects we can bring forward across the county. We’re keen to include a package of crossing improvements for several locations across Devon with a focus on creating safer routes to schools.”
Devon currently has three Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plans (LCWIPs) and is hoping to develop three more this year to outline walking and cycling improvements across Devon over the next ten to 20 years.
Minister for Local Transport Simon Lightwood said: “Walking and cycling is an affordable way to get around and is hugely beneficial for both mental and physical health.
“Investing in our national cycling and walking infrastructure is a key part our mission for growth and today’s investment will not only provide better connectivity, but boost local businesses, grow local economies and ease pressure on the NHS, helping us deliver our Plan for Change.”
The schemes that will be created using the funding have to be delivered by March 2027.