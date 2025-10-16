Devon’s district councils announced a joint proposal yesterday for a council restructure in a bid to simplify local government.
The plan will see the creation of three new unitary authorities across Devon and follows the Government’s announcement last year that it would reorganise local government across the country.
Under the proposal, known as the 4-5-1 model, district councils would be grouped into three new unitary authorities. The first would combine West Devon, Teignbridge, South Hams and Torbay. The second would include North Devon, Torridge, Mid Devon, East Devon and Exeter. Plymouth would remain as it is, forming the third unitary authority. Torbay Council is also developing a separate proposal.
In a joint statement, the councils’ leaders said: “We are committed to creating councils that are built around people and place, reflecting the unique geography, economy, and identity of Devon and giving its residents services they can be proud of for generations to come. We have worked very hard across a wide geography and a range of political backgrounds to develop this plan.”
The leaders added that they hoped the proposal would create a more effective local government and thanked all those who provided feedback during consultation.
The proposal is the result of detailed analysis, stakeholder engagement and financial modelling. The councils also consulted residents, businesses, partners and other stakeholders. Over there were 5,948 responses to the councils’ proposals at various public engagements.
The plan reflects the way Devon is naturally divided, based on community ties, commuting patterns and local economies. It aims to streamline decision-making, improve services, and provide a more united voice for Devon. Community hubs will be set up to improve access to services and strengthen links between town and parish councils.
The completed proposal will be submitted to government by November 28, 2025.
Devon currently has a two-tier system of county and district councils, but the government is now asking all two-tier models to become unitary authorities.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.