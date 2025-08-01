DEVON & Cornwall Police is arguably out of the woods three years after being put in special measures.
His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services said the force had made improvements in emergency call handling, crime recording and the management of sexual and violent offenders.
His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary, Sir Andy Cooke said he was “pleased with the good progress that Devon and Cornwall Police has made so far” and was therefore returning it to “routine monitoring” by the inspectorate.
“The force has continued to address the two remaining causes of concern through the work it has undertaken to address its crime recording standards and the quality of its investigations. But it needs to demonstrate further improvements before we can close these causes of concern. “
