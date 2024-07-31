DEVON County Council have responded to complaints following the repeated closure of a key road connecting Launceston and Tavistock.
It was announced this week that the B3362 connecting Devon and Cornwall via Greystone Bridge has been scheduled for closure to allow for improvement works.
From July 29, until August 2 the road will be closed from Greystone Bridge to Eastcott Farm, between 8.30am and 5pm each day.
Devon County Council explain that works are being undertaken to ‘renew problematic large stone drain and lay new large diameter cross drain and associated works.’
The road has been subject to repeated closures, causing many to experience lengthy diversions and disruptions when commuting to work.
Many residents have expressed their frustration at the regular closures, questioning why closures are not being organised in a way that allows multiple works to be completed at the same time to cut down on road work frequency.
When contacted about the issue, a Devon County Council spokesperson told the Post: “Currently we are carrying out repair work on the B3362 Greystone Bridge to Angars Ball and further down the road, at Hardstone Wood, Dunderton, we are replacing a stone drain with a new larger pipe to reduce the chances of the highway flooding in the future. Both schemes are due to be completed next week.
“We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused. However, where possible, if there is more than one scheme due to take place in proximity of one another to make the best use of our limited resources and to minimise disruption we try to carry out the works at the same time.
“We appreciate that it can be frustrating for motorists but each year we receive over 50,000 applications for works and coordinating these alongside our own programs can be challenging.”
The council also expressed that it makes efforts to coordinate works with other authorities where possible, however, preventing disruption isn’t always doable.
The council spokesperson continued: “If a scheme is near to or crosses a county boundary we will coordinate our efforts with the neighbouring authority.
“We work with scheme promoters and the utilities to help prevent direct clashes of works, however preventing all disruption to the network isn’t always possible.
“Roadworks are either pre-planned, and require an application, or are reactive; and utilities are legally permitted to access their infrastructure immediately to repair a fault without providing advanced notice.
“If planned activity is already taking place and then, in the same area, that is overlaid with reactive works then, unfortunately in some instances, it can result in congestion.”
Cornwall Council has also been contacted for comment on the matter.