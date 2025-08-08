Devon and Somerset Fire & Rescue Service are on the lookout for Fire Control Room Operators, and are holding two information events, online and face-to-face at Service Headquarters, which will give you the chance to learn more about this vital role.
Fire Control Room Operators are the first point of contact for anyone in an emergency.
They help callers stay calm, pinpoint the exact location of incidents, provide safety advice until firefighters arrive, and coordinate the resources needed on scene.
They also keep emergency and non-emergency partners updated, ensuring that every incident runs as smoothly as possible.
They are at the heart of everything, playing a crucial role in helping people in distress and ensuring our crews have the right support and information to carry out their work safely and effectively.
If you have excellent communication skills, a passion to help your community, are looking for new challenges, and the chance to learn new skills whilst being part of an exceptional team, this could be the perfect career move.
There is an online presentation (Teams) on Thursday August 14 between 7pm and 9pm and a face-to-face presentation – on Saturday August 16 at the Service Headquarters in Exeter from 10am until 12noon.
At the events, you will hear from our experienced Fire Control colleagues about what the job involves, how the application process works, and the training you will receive.
Spaces are limited, so booking your place is essential.
For full details about the role and the recruitment process, please email Station Manager Simon Gould [email protected] or visit the Fire Control Room Operator vacancy page.
