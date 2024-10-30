ON Friday, November 1, the Devon and Cornwall Young Farmers’ Men’s Rugby teams will compete for the first time, playing to win the inaugural Tamar Cup.
Held at Launceston Rugby Club, this highly anticipated and sell-out event is set to be a new highlight in the Young Farmers’ (YFC) calendar.
Both Devon and Cornwall YFC’s have formed county rugby teams for the first time, that include members from across their respective counties.
Sport has always been a key part of the Young Farmers’ programme, with football, netball, rounders and many other sports being played throughout the year.
The aim of the inaugural Tamar Cup was not only an opportunity for young farmers to demonstrate their rugby skills, but also to bring the farming community together and cheer on their respective teams.
Robin Bennett, Devon YFC Sports and Social Chairman, is the captain of the Devon rugby team.
He hopes that this will become an annual event and aims to see ladies teams compete in the future too.
Robin says: “It has been amazing to see so much excitement around this event and see it sell out in only a matter of hours.
“There is obviously a well-known rivalry between Devon and Cornwall and we are sure it will be a tough match, but ultimately this is about bringing the two counties together.
“It has been great forming the Devon YFC rugby team, which includes members from all over the county, from Kingsbridge in the south, to Bradworthy in the north, it is a truly Devon-wide team.
“Sport within YFC is so important because it’s all about teamwork and it’s great for your mental health too. Rugby is so popular amongst young farmers, so I’m proud to be bringing it back to our Devon YFC programme.”
Tickets are no longer available for this event, but you can stay up to date with the score on Friday night via the Devon Young Farmers social media channels.