Yesterday marked the start of LGBT+ History Month, the annual celebration of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender history.
Members of the LGBT+ community have faced a long history of prejudice and hostility, and LGBT+ History Month is seen as a time to promote equality and diversity and celebrate the LGBT+ community's contribution to society. Equally, Devon and Cornwall Police believe it is important to remember that prejudice and hostility still remain, and that we are responsible for challenging it to create a more cohesive society for all.
The theme for this year's LGBT+ History month is ‘Behind The Lens’, which celebrates LGBT+ peoples’ contribution to cinema and film from behind the lens. This includes directors, cinematographers, screen writers, producers, animators, costume designers, special effects, make-up artists, lighting directors, musicians, choreographers and beyond.
At a time when LGBT+ lives are in the media, the constabulary believes it is also important to look ‘Behind the Lens’ and listen to LGBT+ peoples’ lived experiences, so that they can work together as "allies."
Devon & Cornwall Police have a zero-tolerance policy to hate crime and discrimination in any form and encourage anyone who has faced any form of hate crime to report this immediately.
You can report hate crime via the following options: Non-Emergency - call Devon & Cornwall Police 101 or use the webchat feature on the Devon and Cornwall Police website at: https://forms.devon-cornwall.police.uk/form/e31544a6-181c-4241-9ac1-780179a94f26/start
In an emergency, dial 999.